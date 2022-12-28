Serico Justice was arrested on suspicion of homicide. (Mugshot courtesy APD)

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A fight between two women in Antioch escalated until one woman shot the other in the head, police said Wednesday.

Hannisha Willis, 31, was fatally shot by 37-year-old Serico Justice on Mandarin Way just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Antioch Police Department.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting the shooting. Officers found Willis lying on the sidewalk and suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Investigators determined that “prior to the physical altercation, Justice armed herself with a firearm, which she retrieved from her residence. During the fight, the firearm discharged and struck Ms. Willis in the head,” APD wrote.

Willis was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Serico Justice’s mugshot was release by the Antioch Police Department.

“Members of the Antioch Police Department extend their deepest condolences to the family

and friends of Hannisha Willis,” police wrote.

Detectives found the gun, arrested Justice on suspicion of murder, and booked her into Martinez Detention Facility.

The case will be presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Gerber at 925-481-8297 or email dgerber@antiochca.gov.