ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is searching for a missing man. Lamar Murry, 82, has not been seen after leaving his home on Olive Lane at 4 p.m. Monday.

Murry is 6-foot-3, 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and black sweatpants.

There is an image of Murry at the top of the story. Anyone who sees him is asked to call (925) 778-2441.