Image of Gary Simpson from the Antioch Police Department.

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is searching for missing 84-year-old man Gary Simpson. Police said Simpson has dementia and is considered at-risk.

Police described him as a white man, approximately 5-foot-7, 125 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen at his Antioch home Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m.

Simpson’s whereabouts are unknown. He drives an “older model” white Ford Ranger with the license plate 6Z97115. Check an image of the truck below.

Image of Gary Simpson’s truck from the Antioch Police Department.

Anyone who seems Simpson or his truck is asked to call their local police department or Antioch police at (925) 778-2441.

Another person went missing nearby in Brentwood on Monday. Police are searching for London Clay, 17.