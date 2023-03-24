CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was charged with murder after last Saturday’s triple stabbing in Antioch, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday in a press release. Antioch resident Bartley Hall, 37, stabbed his pregnant domestic partner and her two children around 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Wilbur Avenue.

Although his partner and her two children did not die from the attack, the stabbing led to the death of the 35-year-old woman’s unborn baby. The DA’s office cited the unborn baby’s death as a reason for Hall’s murder charge, according to the press release.

The district attorney charged Hall with 10 felony counts related to the stabbing:

1 count of murder for the murder of an unborn child

3 counts of attempted murder

4 counts of child abuse

1 count of corporal injury to spouse or cohabitant

1 count of evading a peace officer

He was also charged with one misdemeanor for a hit-and-run that damaged another vehicle.

Hall was arrested on the day of the stabbing after a police chase led officers to Cordelia in Solano County. He was arrested in Cordelia after crashing his car.

Authorities did not release the identities of the victims. The two children who were stabbed are a 14-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl.

Hall remains in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility where he is held on $5,513,000 bail. His arraignment will be scheduled for April 7.