ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) — A 40-year-old man died Sunday morning in a two-car crash at an Antioch intersection, police said. The collision was reported shortly after 10 a.m. at James Donlon Boulevard and Silverado Drive, Antioch police said in a news release on Monday.

Willie James Grady Swanson, of Antioch, was identified by the Contra Costa County coroner as the man who died in the crash after being ejected from an overturned car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the other car were treated at a hospital for complaints of pain, police said. No other information about the collision was released by police. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Antioch police traffic unit at (925) 779-6864 or email Officer Blumberg at fblumberg@antioch.gov .

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.