ANTIOCH (BCN) — A man who died in a fire at a home in Antioch on Monday night has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as 61-year-old Frank Koukis. The fire was reported shortly after 8 p.m. in the 3300 block of Serpentine Drive and crews arrived shortly after 8 p.m. to find the garage of a home burning, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman Steve Hill said.

The fire was extinguished and firefighters then found Koukis inside the home, according to Hill. One other person who was in the home at the time made it out safely, he said. The cause of the fire remained unclear as of Tuesday afternoon but Hill said investigators have determined it started in the garage.

