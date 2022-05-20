ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were shot early Friday morning in Antioch, police announced in a press release. A 29-year-old resident shot and killed a 37-year-old robbery suspect in self-defense, according to police. Then, the suspect returned fire to hit the victim in the lower body.

Police said the robbery suspect died at the scene while the victim who shot in self-defense was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The incident happened around 3:31 a.m. on the 2100 block of Lemontree Way where the suspect tried to force the victim in their apartment to rob him, police said. None of the individuals involved have been released by police.

A similar incident happened a few hours earlier around 12:30 a.m. Friday in Oakley. KRON4 reported a 74-year-old killed a 51-year-old man in self-defense in the area of Cypress Road.

None of the incidents are confirmed by police to be related to each other. The location of the two incidents happened approximately eight miles from each other.