ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — California Highway Patrol Contra Costa arrested Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe for driving under the influence early Saturday morning, according to officials.

Thorpe was reportedly driving a gray Volvo northbound on I-680 near Monument Boulevard. The incident happened at 1:15 a.m.

Thorpe was pulled over and arrested after the DUI investigation, police say.

Thorpe went onto Facebook this afternoon and issued an apology through a video.

He was released from custody at 3:35 a.m.

“I think it was a bold move of the Mayor to immediately put out a statement taking accountability for his actions and I’m hopeful that we can move beyond this and continue the progress we made to make Antioch a more inclusive city for all our residents,” Councilmember Tamisha Walker said in a statement.

As officers arrested Thorpe, another collision occurred in a nearby area. Police say these incidents are unrelated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates