ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, the City of Antioch is set to consider taking measures to crack down on commercial landlords who don’t take care of their properties. Many older shopping centers and properties have become badly run down and Mayor Lamar Thorpe wants to do something about it.

“This has existed for decades,” Thorpe said. “This isn’t brand new.”

Thorpe said that the city has identified nine locations, including the Delta Fair Shopping Center, where they believe the landlords have failed to properly maintain the property. He said these sites have become blighted with boarded up store fronts, piles of trash and illicit drug use.

Thorpe added that the city has tried and failed to get property owners to do something and is now proposing four steps to dealt with the problem.

Injunctions against the property owners to prevent them from continuing doing what they have been doing. Authorize the city to immediately step in and deal with any health and safety problems and then pay for the cleanup by putting liens on the properties. Use health and safety receiverships which would get the courts involved in deal with problem. Consider using eminent domain for the city to seize problem properties for public use.

“The question is, when are we going to start using the tools that are in front of us in order to take action?” Thorpe said. “All we have used up to this point is code enforcement and fines. Obviously, we need to take greater legal action to get these properties in a state that is fair to everybody.”

Tuesday night, the city council is set to discuss three of the mayor’s proposals. The issue of using eminent domain will be discusses later in January.