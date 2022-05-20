ANTIOCH, Calif (KRON) — Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe faces two misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence after an arrest on March 19. He was charged with driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and driving with a .08% blood alcohol content.

Thorpe was driving a gray Volvo when he was pulled over around 1:15 a.m. near Monument Boulevard in Pleasant Hill. He was not involved in a crash and was the only person in the vehicle.

After the arrest, Thorpe took responsibility for the incident and issued an apology on Facebook. His expression of remorse was received positively by at least one city councilmember.

“I think it was a bold move of the Mayor to immediately put out a statement taking accountability for his actions and I’m hopeful that we can move beyond this and continue the progress we made to make Antioch a more inclusive city for all our residents,” Councilmember Tamisha Walker said in a statement.

Others, including councilmember Mike Barbanica, have called for Thorpe to resign. However, he did not lose his position as mayor.