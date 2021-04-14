Antioch mayor signs proclamation condemning recent wave of anti-Asian hate

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Two Asian women, aged 50 and 70-years-old, were violently attacked and robbed at Antioch’s only Asian American grocery store, Country Square Market, located on Hillcrest Avenue right off Highway 4.

This coming from the city’s mayor who says he was notified of the attack Tuesday night by the Antioch police chief.

He also says investigators are looking into whether or not this was a possible hate crime.

This revelation comes as the mayor signed a proclamation condemning Asian and Pacific Islander hate.

He’s also putting forward several proposals to try and make amends to the Bay Area Chinese American community for wrongs suffered in that city nearly 150 years ago.

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe signed the proclamation condemning the recent wave of anti-Asian hate in the same plaza that was once part of the city’s Chinatown before that community was driven out by a mob.

A photo shows a tunnel that Chinese immigrants dug in order to get to and from work at night.

The proposals include designating this area Chinatown Historic District, as well as make an official apology from the city for terrorizing Chinese immigrants in the past.

“The point of today is to understand that there’s a historical pattern here, this isn’t the first time that Chinese Americans or Asian Americans in our country have been terrorized,” Mayor Thorpe said.

Andy Li, the president of the Contra Costa Community College District, believes the city apologizing for past wrongs would not only be historic but healing.

“If you do something wrong and you don’t apologize you may continue to do it, if you do something wrong you apologize no matter how many years later the apology makes it official, let people say it’s better you don’t do it anymore,” Li said.

The mayor is also hoping to fund a mural project downtown commemorating the Chinese community and a permanent exhibit here at the Antioch museum. All four items need to be approved by the city council and are expected to be on their agenda in early May.