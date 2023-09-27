MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch woman is accused of sexually abusing a young girl while working as a nanny and using the victim to create child pornography.

Michelle Nicole Hidalgo, 28, made her first court appearance on Wednesday in the Contra Costa County courthouse. She pleaded not guilty to charges including production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, using a minor for unlawful sex acts, and committing lewd and lascivious acts against a child.

Dressed in a green jail uniform, Hidalgo nervously glanced around the courtroom while attorneys spoke to the judge.

At the time of her arrest last week, Hidalgo was working as a nanny for the victim’s family, according to prosecutors.

Michelle Nicole Hidalgo sits behind glass in a Contra Costa County courtroom on Sept. 27, 2023. (KRON4 image)

A social media company alerted law enforcement on September 21 that child sexual abuse materials of a small child were being shared on their platform. Investigators did not disclose which social media platform was used.

Hidalgo was arrested the following day by the Contra Costa County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Officers said they served a search warrant at her Antioch home and seized equipment that was used in the production and distribution of pornographic images of minors.

Deputy District Attorney Paul Graves said the case is a reminder to be cautious and diligent about anyone trusted with children. “It is a reminder that anyone we bring into our home, or coaches, or anyone, we have to be diligent,” Graves said.

Graves said investigators are looking into other children who the nanny may have cared for to determine is there are more victims. “We are not sure if there are other victims, but we are looking into it,” Graves said.

The nanny’s supporters declined to talk to reporters at the courthouse Wednesday.

Hidalgo remains in custody in lieu of $700,000 bail. At her next court appearance, Graves said the District Attorney’s Office will argue to keep the nanny behind bars if the defense asks for bail to be lowered. “Why? Because she is a danger,” Graves said..

If Hidalgo is convicted of the seven felony charges filed against her, she could face prison time and would be required to register as a sex offender.