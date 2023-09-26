(KRON) — An Antioch nanny was charged for the production and distribution of child pornography, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Michelle Nicole Hidalgo, 28, of Antioch, was arrested at her home on Sept. 22 by the Contra Costa County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force after a social media company notified authorities of child sexual abuse materials being shared on the platform. Hidalgo was working as a nanny for the victim’s family at the time of the arrest, according to the DA’s office.

A search warrant served to Hidalgo at her home uncovered equipment used in the production and distribution of the pornographic images of minors, officials said.

Hidalgo was charged in a seven-count complaint Tuesday and her bail was set at $700,000. The case is being prosecuted by the Sexual Assault Unit of the Contra Costa DA’s Office.

Anyone with relevant information in the case is asked to contact Senior Inspector Darryl Holcombe at dholcombe@contracostada.org.