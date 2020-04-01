Antioch nursing home residents say thank you for letters

ANTIOCH (KRON) — Dozens of people are writing cards and drawing pictures for nursing home residents in Antioch.

Those letters were delivered Tuesday and the people at Antioch Convalescent Hospital are showing us just how happy they were to open up the envelopes.

“I got a picture here from somebody and it’s about, it’s a picture of spring blossoms in bloom and she wrote on the side, ‘stay strong’ so that’s just wonderful. Thank you very much,” Jim Valentine said.

The pictures and cards are helping the residents cope with not having any visitors right now.

No friends or family are allowed in at this time because of the coronavirus outbreak.

If you are interested in joining in and writing a letter, these are the four places the letters are going to:

Lone Tree Convalescent Hospital – 4001 Lone Tree Way Antioch, CA

Antioch Convalescent Hospital – 1210 A Street Antioch, CA

St. John Kronstadt Care Center – 4432 James Ave. in Castro Valley, Attn: Fabiola Garcia

Brookside Skilled Nursing – 2620 Flores St. in San Mateo, Attn: Elaine Z.

For more information, contact Katie Bartling on her Facebook page.

Latest Stories: