Antioch officers now equipped with body cameras

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Interactions between police and the public in Antioch will now be documented on video.

For the first time in the department’s history, officers are equipped with body cameras that are expected to remain active for the entirety of their shifts… except for when tending to personal matters.

“The camera’s to hold everyone accountable — our police officers, the public: everybody,” said Mayor Lamar Thorpe.

On Tuesday night, the city council unanimously approved the police departments body and dash cam policies.

And, shortly after the graveyard shift went live with them.

The program was approved in March, but the police oversight committee — made up of council members worked over the past four months to finalize the details of their use.

The police chief, city attorney and committee all support the final draft.

Mayor Lamar Thorpe says the cameras are a product of a five-year one-point-four million dollar contract with the manufacturer.

“We can verify everyone’s account as to what happened, and that we’re able to, in particular, minimize unnecessary lawsuits that we can substantiate claims.”

The dash cameras are not expected to hit the streets until later this year.

The city still needs time to retrofit patrol cars for their use.

As for the body cameras, lieutenant joe vigil says the footage will be stored on the department’s cloud system, which essentially has unlimited space.

“The minimum that we will hold onto something is three years — that’s the minimum. And, the maximum is lifetime — forever. So, it just depends on what happens with that case, what happens with the incident and how its categorized will shape how it’s retained in our evidence,” Lieutenant Joe Vigil.

He says supervisors will also occasionally audit the footage to ensure officers are using the cameras according to policy.