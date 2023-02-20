ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department made an arrest in connection with a shooting in December 2022, officials said. On Dec. 12, 2022, a suspect allegedly fired gunshots into a group of people on Peppertree Way. There were no injuries.

Officers with the Antioch Police Department Gang Unit were able to identify the suspect as Malik Jefferson, 23.

On Feb. 16, police located Jefferson driving on Vasco Road in Brentwood. Officers arrested him and took him to the county jail. Police also served a search warrant for Jefferson’s home in Livermore.

Jefferson is facing multiple felony charges including firearms-related charges and probation violations, officials said.