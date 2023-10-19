(KRON) — The Antioch Police Department put out a press release on Thursday regarding a police shooting that happened Oct. 1. The person who was shot, 30-year-old Antioch man Daniel Mackin, survived the shooting.

According to police, the incident began at about 7:41 a.m. when an Antioch community service officer came across two vehicles on the 200 block of West 3rd Street that were suspected of being involved in a recent burglary. Two APD officers responded, and one of them saw Mackin asleep inside a stolen van with a gun in his hands, police said.

Mackin woke up after hearing the officers and did not comply with their orders, per APD. He drove the van away from the carport it was situated in and it stopped on a nearby grassy berm.

Still ignoring officers’ commands, Mackin grabbed the gun and ran out of the van, according to police. Officers followed, and police said Mackin turned towards them and pointed the gun at them. That is when officers fired at him, striking him several times.

Officers Thomas Borg, Dustin Dibble, Shawn Marques and Kyle Armstrong were placed on paid leave. Police did not release bodycam video of the shooting.

Mackin had a warrant out for his arrest for his involvement in a homicide, police said. He was also on post-release community supervision for a felony conviction.

After he healed from his injuries, he was booked into jail for assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, felon in possession of a firearm, receiving a stolen vehicle, and resisting arrest.

The Antioch Police Department has been embroiled in a scandal involving racist text messages sent and received by many officers in the department. As many as 45 officers were placed on leave.