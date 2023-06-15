(KRON) — An Antioch police officer who was terminated for using unreasonable force against an individual during a traffic stop has been charged with assault, the Antioch Police Department said Wednesday. Antioch PD Officer Matthew Nutt was fired as a result of an internal investigation stemming from a traffic stop on July 1, 2022.

Then-officer Nutt stopped a driver for not displaying a license plate and learned he had an outstanding felony warrant for shooting an inhabited dwelling or occupied vehicle and conspiracy. The driver was placed under arrest but put up physical resistance. Nutt deployed a series of punches and kicks along with knee and elbow strikes against the suspect, police said.

This application of force triggered a review of Nutt’s body-worn camera footage (watch in the video player above), leading to concerns about what the video depicted. Believing Officer Nutt may have violated Antioch PD policies regarding use of force, the supervisor escalated his concerns.

An internal review was conducted and Nutt was placed on an assignment that involved to public contact. Following a more thorough investigation, Antioch PD Chief Steven Ford terminated Nutt from the department.

Following Nutt’s termination, a criminal investigation into the matter was initiated by the Antioch PD Professional Standards Unit. That unit presented its findings to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, which charged Nutt with one misdemeanor count of assault by a public officer.

Chief Ford released a statement on the matter, which read in part:

“Police officers are entrusted with the authority to use reasonable force to protect the public and themselves in the lawful performance of their duties. This requires close supervision and evaluation to maintain public legitimacy and preserve the sanctity of human life. The Antioch Police Department is committed to accountability and full transparency — my hope is our community will see the actions of our personnel to investigate and bring this matter to my attention as an expression of their commitment to accountability and the core tenants of their oath. This unfortunate incident is not reflective of the women and men who serve our community.”

Nutt was with the Los Angeles Police Department for two years before joining Antioch PD in 2018.