Antioch police arrest 13-year-old suspect driving stolen car

ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) — A 13-year-old driver was arrested Friday in Antioch after being spotted driving a car that had been stolen during an armed carjacking in Oakland, police said.
The car, a Honda, was spotted shortly before 1 p.m. near 13th Street and August Way, according to Antioch police.
Officers tried to pull over the car, but the teen driver led them on a chase, entering the Highway 4 and exiting at Hillcrest Avenue.
When the driver tried to make a U-turn at Hillcrest and Wildflower Drive, officers forcibly stopped the car.
No injuries were reported and there was minor damage to the Honda, police said.
The teen suspect was turned over to Oakland police.
Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.
