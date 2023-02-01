(BCN) — Antioch police took two guns off the street last week after what started as a routine traffic stop. At 10 p.m. last Thursday, police attempted to pull over a vehicle on Sycamore Drive in Antioch.

The driver decided not to stop, forcing police to pursue the vehicle into Oakley. The driver eventually stopped at the Arco gas station at 4501 Main St. in Oakley. Police arrested the driver with the assistance of Oakley police.

Antioch Police Department officers arrested a driver after a pursuit that ended in Oakley, Calif., on Jan 26, 2023. Officers found an AR-15 pistol and a Glock handgun in the vehicle. The driver had prior felony convictions and was booked into county jail for multiple firearms related charges and evading arrest. (Antioch Police Department via Bay City News)

There were two passengers in the vehicle who were released. Police said the driver had prior felony convictions. An ensuing search revealed he allegedly possessed an AR-15 pistol and a Glock handgun.

Police booked the driver into county jail on suspicion of possessing multiple firearms and evading police.

