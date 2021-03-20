Antioch police ask for public’s help in solving summer homicide

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Antioch Police Department

ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) – Antioch police are asking for the public’s help solving a homicide from last summer. 

Officers were called to a neighborhood near Diablo West Park on Aug. 29 and found Daunzhay Young,  20, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Young died at the scene and officers learned the shooting suspect drove away in a car that was parked nearby.

Surveillance video obtained by officers shows the vehicle of interest as a silver Ford Windstar minivan.

The minivan had damage to the rear bumper and driver’s side brake light. It also had a stick figure family 

Officers say Young appeared to have been targeted in the shooting.

Copyright © 2021 by Bay City News, Inc. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News