Antioch police ask for public’s help in solving summer homicide

ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) – Antioch police are asking for the public’s help solving a homicide from last summer.

Officers were called to a neighborhood near Diablo West Park on Aug. 29 and found Daunzhay Young, 20, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Young died at the scene and officers learned the shooting suspect drove away in a car that was parked nearby.

Surveillance video obtained by officers shows the vehicle of interest as a silver Ford Windstar minivan.

The minivan had damage to the rear bumper and driver’s side brake light. It also had a stick figure family

Officers say Young appeared to have been targeted in the shooting.