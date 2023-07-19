(KRON) — Antioch Police Chief Steven Ford announced Wednesday that he plans to retire. The news comes as the police department is being investigated for racist text messages sent by multiple officers.

Ford’s retirement will become effective on Aug. 11.

“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to have served as your Chief,” he said in part. “I have worked with some very talented and passionate people – it has been a great privilege to learn and grow from them.”

Ford’s tenure has been clouded by the racist text message scandal, which involves as many as 45 Antioch Police Department officers. Ford described the texts as “racially abhorrent.”

The scandal includes texts in which officers referred to Black people as zoo animals such as gorillas and water buffaloes. Officers also said they would target Black people when stopping drivers and issuing traffic citations.

Read Ford’s full retirement message below:

“I am writing to inform you of my decision to retire from the Antioch Police Department

as of August 11, 2023. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to have served as your

Chief. I have worked with some very talented and passionate people – it has been a

great privilege to learn and grow from them.

I am proud of what we have accomplished and firmly believe the groundwork has been

laid for organizational success. I know our work to align us with the tenants of

Procedural Justice and Constitutional Policing will keep this Department headed in the

right direction. I sincerely hope our engagement with the Community will continue and

flourish.

I attribute our numerous accomplishments to support from the City Council, the

tremendous Citizens of Antioch, and the talented members of this Police Department,

who continue to embrace organizational changes with enthusiasm and dedication.

Because of this, the Antioch Police Department has become more inclusive, equitable,

and a better place to work.“