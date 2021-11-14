Antioch police find man dying from gunshot wounds on sidewalk

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a Saturday night homicide in Antioch.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Travesio Way around 10:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting. That’s where they found a 36-year-old man suffering from fatal gunshot wounds on the sidewalk, according to the Antioch Police Department.

Police do not have descriptions of the potential shooter or anyone in custody at this time. The victim was only identified by age and gender.

Want to send in a tip? Text the Antioch Police Department at 274637 with the keyword ANTIOCH.