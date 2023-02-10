ANTIOCH (BCN) — Police in Antioch are investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a man in critical condition Thursday.

On Thursday at 12:45 a.m., officers with the Antioch Police Department responded to a call there was an individual down in the roadway at the intersection of Deer Valley Road and Rocky Point Drive.

Responding officers located a man in the roadway suffering from severe injuries. The man was airlifted to a local trauma center and was last reported to be in critical condition, police said. Police said it appears the man was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene immediately after the collision.

Members of the police department’s Traffic Unit are investigating the collision and are asking anyone who resides in the immediate vicinity of Deer Valley Road and Rocky Point Drive to check their surveillance cameras from between 12:30 a.m. and 12:50 a.m. on Thursday.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information about the collision is asked to contact the Antioch Police Department at (925) 778-2441.

