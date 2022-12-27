ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – The identity of a boy who was found shot in an Antioch park, and who later succumbed to his injuries, was released by Antioch police as they still search for his killer.

Thomas Smith, 16, was from Louisiana and was in Antioch visiting family, police stated Tuesday. At 11:22 a.m. Dec. 17, police responded to gunshots being fired at Williamson Ranch Park at 5000 Lone Tree Way.

When they did, they found Smith suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the emergency room, where he died.

Shortly after, a person with a firearm was arrested at a nearby Walmart.

A dark colored sedan was seen leaving the scene of the shooting “at a high rate of speed,” prior to the arrival of police.

“It appears the victim, and the subject detained at the Walmart, arrived together on-foot, and met with the occupants of a dark colored sedan in the parking lot,” a press release Dec. 18 stated. “Shortly afterwards, multiple shots were fired from, and/or around, the dark colored sedan.”

KRON ON is streaming live news now

However, it was determined by the time of a Dec. 27 press release that the person arrested at the Walmart, who was a 15-year-old juvenile, “was an acquaintance of Mr. Smith’s” and was arrested on charges unrelated to the homicide.

Anyone with information that can lead to an arrest is asked to call 925-778-2441 or Detective Cox at 925-779-6866. People can also text a tip to 274637 using the keyword ANTIOCH.