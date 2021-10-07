Antioch Police Oversight Committee Chair steps down

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – The Chair of the Antioch Police Oversight Committee is stepping down, citing the well-being and safety of her family.

Tamisha Walker, who also serves on the city council, said that her work on the committee had become hostile with the police department.

She posted a full statement on Facebook that reads:

“After much thought and reflection, I have decided to step down as Chair of the Antioch Police Oversight Committee. I feel this decision is best so that I can continue to provide leadership in spaces where I’m most impactful, advocating for reform while continuing to be a voice for the most vulnerable of our society. In addition, this is necessary for the well-being and safety of my family.

Unfortunately, my work on the committee has become adversarial with the APD, resulting in negative and retaliatory behaviors from APD. My response to these behaviors has been one of self-protection in my personal life, which I understand may be viewed as uncivil. These interactions stem from deeper unspoken issues and erode the public’s trust, such as the most recent actions by former police chief Tammany Brooks. Mr. Brooks received an impartial independent investigation report, and he took the liberty to modify that report. It’s this type of abuse of authority that must be called out which and fans the flames of tension in our community. The work of the Oversight Committee is far too important to the future of Antioch, those who seek justice, and true community policing. I do not, in any way, want my presence as chair to create the perception that the work of the committee is not being led in an objective manner.

Throughout my life, I have dedicated myself to serving the community and ensuring that marginalized communities are not exploited by systems that have been built precisely with that in mind. As a first-time elected official, I recognize that I have made errors in my delivery and that my transition to the decorum and structure of the seat I hold has not been conventional. I know I have made mistakes.

I pledge to continue growing and learning and to never lose the passion I have for my community.

Thank you, Antioch.