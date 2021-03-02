Antioch police release 911-call that led to death of man in December

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Antioch police have released the 911 call that eventually led to the death of a 30-year-old man back in December.

The attorney representing the man’s family claims the officers murdered him by putting a knee on his neck.

Antioch police chief tells KRON4 that that never happened.

“Your brother what? Being aggressive. He’s hurting my mom. He’s restraining her.”

Antioch police released the 911 call made back in December when 30-year-old Antioch resident Angelo Quinto was strangling his mother, according to Quinto’s sister during the call.

This happened on the night of December 23 on Crestwood Drive.

Antioch Police Chief Tammany Brooks says officers responded within two minutes of the call to find Quinto’s mother holding him down on the ground.

“The officers requested Angelos’ mother to get off of him so they could detain him in handcuffs, according to results of a preliminary investigation. An officer did briefly for a few seconds have a knee across a portion of Angelo’s shoulder blade which is a common control technique,” Brooks said.

Chief Brooks says a knee was never placed on Quinto’s head, neck or throat — despite the attorney for the Quinto family claiming the officers murdered him by putting a knee on his neck for five minutes.

Brooks says they determined he was suffering a mental health crisis.

An ambulance was called and he became unresponsive and was unhandcuffed and taken to the ICU. Three days later, he died.

Police say there was no evidence of strangulation or crushed airways and the incident will undergo an independent review.