(KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for two suspects accused of robbing a bank on April 10.

The robbery occurred at the BAC Community Bank, located at 3448 Deer Valley Road, at about 12:37 p.m. APD said two suspects entered the bank and gave the teller a note demanding money. They were given an undisclosed amount of money and left.

Image from the Antioch Police Department. Image from the Antioch Police Department.

Police released images of the suspects, which you can see above. One suspect’s face is visible and the other was wearing a mask. They fled the bank in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD’s Investigations Bureau at (925) 779-6884.