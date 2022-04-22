ANTIOUCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department was searching for a missing child Friday. Ameer Williams, 11, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. near A Street and Wilbur Avenue.

Williams is 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds, APD said. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light and dark blue pattern camouflage hoodie.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 from within Antioch or (925) 778-2441 from outside the city.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.