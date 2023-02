ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is searching for a missing man they said is at-risk.

Kodie Hang is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall, about 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said he was last seen on Hillside Drive in Antioch wearing gray sweats.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Antioch Police Department at 911 for emergencies or (925) 778-2441 for non-emergencies.