(KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is searching for a man who has not been seen since leaving an assisted living home.

Michael Dunbar was last seen at TreVista Assisted Living, located at 3950 Lone Tree Way. He is considered at-risk due to medical conditions.

Police did not say when he was last seen, or what clothes he was wearing.

Anyone who sees Dunbar is asked to call (925) 778-2441 or 9-1-1.