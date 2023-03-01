Police are searcing for a woman in connection to an armed robbery on Feb. 23 at Smart and Final (Antioch Police Department).

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a woman in connection to an armed robbery at a Smart & Final last week, the Antioch Police Department announced Wednesday on Facebook. The woman (pictured above) was last seen wearing light jeans and a Looney Tunes shirt.

The woman is described to be between 25 and 30 years old, about 5-foot-3, 190-200 pounds with brown hair. She had a black fanny pack and a black purse.

The alleged robbery happened on Feb. 23 at the Smart & Final on 2638 Somersville Road. The woman is associated with a white Chevrolet Suburban SUV with a black roof rack (pictured below), according to police.

Antioch police say if you have information about the suspect’s location and/or the incident, contact Detective Cox at jcox@antiochca.gov or 925-481-8147. For those who want to remain anonymous, text a tip to 274637 and use the keyword “Antioch.”