Image of missing girl Malinda Jackson from the Antioch Police Department.

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Monday afternoon. Malinda Jackson was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Buckskin Drive.

Police described Jackson as being 5-foot-8, 340 pounds with maroon braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, white shorts, purple Crocs shoes, and a black backpack.

Anyone who sees Jackson is asked to call Antioch police dispatch at (925) 778-2441.