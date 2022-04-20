ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Antioch are asking for the public’s assistance to find the suspect who fatally shot a 76-year-old woman in February.

According to Antioch police — on February 8, at approximately 7 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Canada Valley and Pinnacle View drives. The department said an unknown person traveling in a silver Dodge Charger shot at a Honda sedan striking the 76-year-old passenger. The woman was transported to a local hospital and later died of her injuries.

Antioch police say a silver Dodge Charger shot at a Honda sedan striking and killing a 76-year-old passenger on February 8. Police are seeking the public’s help to locate the suspect. (Courtesy: Antioch Police Department)



“This unprovoked attack shocked our community and we are asking for public assistance in helping to identify the suspect or vehicle involved in this senseless act,” Antioch police said in a press release.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact Detective Whitaker at 925-779-6890 or wwhitaker@antiochca.gov

You can also send an anonymous text tip to CRIMES (274637) with the key word ANTIOCH.