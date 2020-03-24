Antioch Raley’s closes after COVID-19 mix up, no known team member has tested positive

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A mix up at Raley’s in Antioch where the doors are closed and the store is not open for business.

Store officials first told KRON4 they closed because a team member told them they tested positive for COVID-19.

Just a few hours later, we received notice that after they conducted an investigation, they can now confirm there is no known team member that has tested positive.

“I need food and stuff and it’s like well nothing is open,” John Ramos said.

Dozens of people drove into the Raley’s parking lot in Antioch on Lone Tree Way on Monday.

“It’s a bummer because this is easy and close,” Heather Heeter said.

Forced to turn around and go home because of this sign on the front door.

It said: “Out of an abundance of caution, Raley’s in Antioch is closed for professional sanitizing by a third-party company due to a potential COVID-19 (coronavirus) exposure. Your health and safety is our top priority. We will reopen on Tuesday, March 24 at 6 a.m. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Quite a few people are pulling into Raley’s to shop because the parking lot is nearly empty they’re thinking this is the best time to shop but of course then they are walking up to the front door and seeing that the store is closed.

Store officials told KRON4 just before 11:30 Monday morning that a team member informed them that they had tested positive for coronavirus.

They said no food product had been impacted or compromised and that they believe the chance of exposure to customers and team members is small.

Four hours later, we received a second email from store officials now saying after conducting an investigation into the alleged case, no team members tested positive.

We asked if the employee was sick with another illness and if they would still be returning to work on Tuesday.

Store officials said they were unable to answer our questions.

The store was sanitized and will reopen at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say they have plans and measures in place to ensure as safe of an environment as possible.

