Last-known locations for each of the missing girls in Antioch

UPDATE: As of 7 p.m., both Anastacia and Hailey were found safe. Eva is still missing.

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a third girl who went missing this week in Antioch, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department on Sunday.

Police say Hailey Brown is 5’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She is described as having black hair and brown eyes. Hailey was last seen on Thursday at Deer Valley High School. If anyone has information about her whereabouts they are asked to call 911 or the APD non-emergency line 925-778-2441.

Hailey Brown (Courtesy of Antioch Police Department)

Another woman, Anastacia Leyva, went missing after leaving for a Halloween party last weekend, according to the APD. Police described her as 5’7” and 160 pounds with brown hair. Police said she doesn’t have a car or a cell phone.

Anastacia Leyva (Courtesy of Antioch Police Department)

On Thursday night, APD stated that another girl, 16-year-old Eva Medina, also went missing. Eva was last spotted in the area of Hillcrest Avenue and Borden Ranch Lane. Police say Eva is 5 feet tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

16-year-old Eva Medina (Courtesy of Antioch Police Department)

Anyone with information about any of these young women’s whereabouts is asked to contact the APD at 925-778-2441.