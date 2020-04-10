Antioch students receive laptops, lunches during coronavirus pandemic

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Class continues for the Antioch Unified School District, but not without the tireless effort from administrators, teachers and support staff.​

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal spoke with those on the front lines of education passing out laptops, homework and meals to students who are now learning from home.

Education will survive the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Devoted administrators teachers and staff in the Antioch Unified School District are spending their days working to ensure that.​

Through the week, principals and vice principals passing one laptop or tablet out per district family at Antioch Middle School.​

Thousands of computers sanitized and re-imaged by those same administrators over the weekend so that they’re ready to use.​

The superintendent says staff will continue to pass the laptops out through Friday.​ And, that more are on order.​

School leaders are working overtime they’re not getting paid for, while managing their own families — but say this is what they signed up for.

School is in session and connecting students to remote education in the age of social distancing is critical to their development.​

“It’s hard because we don’t get to see our students everyday, and we miss them,” Kristi Sammon said.

Schools are also individually making hours available for families without internet access or the ability to use computers to pick-up hard copies of homework and lesson plans.​

Sammon is a kindergarten teacher at Mission Elementary. She’s focused on keeping students engaged in the studies they took up before schools closed.​

“But not overwhelming. You know, a little here and a little there just to keep your brain active,” she said. “Keep reading. Keep doing math facts.”​

And, in that same parking lot, food service staff from across the district passing breakfast and lunch out for students.​

The only question asked — is how many meals are needed.​

​”I’m grateful to be helping other people that doesn’t have the ability to have their food at their house and, everyday, we’re here,” Maricela Beltran said. “I’m so happy to be doing that.”​

​Meals are available at Mission Elementary Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m.

