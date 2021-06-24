19-year-old crashes car into telephone pole after being fatally shot in Pittsburg

A man who died after being shot and then crashing his car in Pittsburg early Wednesday morning has been identified as 19-year-old Jabbar Mahmood of Antioch, police said. He is the city’s second homicide victim of 2021.

Officers responded shortly after 3:15 a.m. to a vehicle crash reported in the area of El Dorado Drive and Shasta Circle and found a car that had struck a telephone pole and several parked vehicles.

A bystander had pulled the driver from the vehicle and began performing CPR on him, and when officers took over, they discovered Mahmood had a single gunshot wound to his upper torso, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators, who obtained city surveillance video and collected witness statements, determined that Mahmood drove to a house in the 100 block of El Dorado Drive, went inside for several minutes, then returned to his car, where he was sitting when someone walked up and shot him once in the upper torso.

The shooter then fled in dark-colored sedan, police said.

Mahmood then drove east on El Dorado and struck the pole and several cars.

Investigators are working to identify the shooter and ask anyone with information to call the Pittsburg police tip line at (925) 252-4040.