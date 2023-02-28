ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old Antioch boy’s suspected killer was arrested by a SWAT team on Tuesday.

The victim, Anthony Westbrook, was slain outside his grandmother’s house on Macauley Street in Antioch on September 4, 2022.

Anthony McCoy, 20, of Brentwood, was arrested by the Antioch Police Department Violent Crimes Unit SWAT team at a home on Shady Willow Lane in Brentwood.

According to police, investigators found a Glock .40 handgun inside the Brentwood home. The gun’s caliber matched the caliber of bullet casings found at the drive-by shooting scene where Westbrook was killed.

Westbrook’s family wrote on GoFundMe, “Anthony loved to see people smile, was about to graduate high school, and took care of his family and friends no matter the cost. A young life full of energy lost far too soon, he tragically lost his life after a senseless drive by outside of his grandmother’s house.”

APD spokesperson Ashley Crandell said, “The members of the Antioch Police Department extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Anthony Westbrook.”

McCoy was booked into a Contra Costa County jail on murder charges.