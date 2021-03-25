Antioch Unified School District keeps online learning with options

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — As schools in the Bay Area begin opening up classrooms, Antioch Unified School District has decided to try something different.

The school district said it will continue with distance learning through the end of the 2020-21 school year, after a survey showed 60% of parents prefer it.

However, school officials are offering another option for students who were hoping to get lessons outside of their homes.

There will be more than 50 ‘learning centers’ available and staffed by an educator “for students who may benefit from a classroom environment.” But it won’t be open for a full school day. The AUSD said students may be able to use it for a 3-hour block.

TK-6th grade Learning Centers will open the week of April 19.

7th-12th grade Learning Centers will open the week of April 26.

Parents/guardians who requested a hybrid option will be contacted to get their child into a learning center, the school district said.

They are also allowing students with disabilities to return to in-person learning who either attend Special Day Classrooms or are in the Community Based Instruction (CBI) program.

“This summer we will also be providing several learning and enrichment opportunities that we will share with families in the coming weeks,” Superintendent Stephanie Anello said.