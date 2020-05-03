Antioch veteran celebrates 100th birthday in special way

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Restrictions on large gatherings led an Antioch family to get creative with how they celebrated their great-great grandmother’s 100th birthday.

Overcome with emotion and surrounded by family, from the seat of her chair and the comfort of her own lawn in Antioch — Teresa Conley soaked in a caravan of affection the morning she turned 100 years old.​

“This is making me cry,” she said.

Members of the local American Legion Post lead the parade, all to wish Teresa a happy birthday.​

She loves motorcycles and served as a chief petty officer for the U.S. Navy in Alameda during World War II.

“Those people have put a lot of their lives into the service, and those people who were apart of the service who are military and disabled are a big part of our lives,” she said.

Neighbors were also apart of the celebration — one that completely caught teresa off-guard.​

“I thought it was going to be a very quiet breakfast with my daughter and her husband and my caretaker, but I had no idea about this other stuff,” Teresa said. “In fact, I was about to take a nap.”​

Instead, the mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother marked a century of life in grand style.​

“They’re treating me like a queen,” she said.

“We had a big birthday planned for her but due to everything going on with coronavirus, we had to cancel it,” Ken Greenwell, Teresa’s grandson said. “And, we just wanted to make sure that she knew we were thinking of her and that she’s reached a major milestone and we wanted to acknowledge that.”​

Although teresa suffered a mild heart attack last weekend, she says she’s in good health and grateful for the people she loves — and love her back.​​

Happy birthday, Teresa!

