Antioch woman arrested for string of thefts at Bay Area sporting goods stores

MILPITAS (KRON) – An Antioch woman has been arrested in connection with a string of recent thefts at Bay Area sporting goods stores.

Police said 31-year-old Kiaira Kellie Fluker of Antioch is one of three people suspected of stealing $7,000 worth of merchandise Aug. 2 from the Big 5 store in Milpitas.

The three suspects fled in a getaway car and Fluker was identified as one of the thieves thanks to the store’s surveillance video.

Officials said Fluker is also a suspect in other sporting goods store thefts in Daly City, Napa, Redwood City, Sacramento, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek.

Fluker has been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on charges suspicion of commercial burglary, grand theft, organized retail theft, and a warrant.

The other two suspects are still on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milpitas Police Department at 408-586-2400.

