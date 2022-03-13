ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) — The Antioch Police Department said a woman was killed when her vehicle struck a tree at about 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

The crash occurred at Hillcrest Avenue and Laurel Road. Responding officers said they found a woman, described as being in her early 20s, trapped in her vehicle and unresponsive.

She pronounced dead by medical crews at the scene.

The APD Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating and is asking anyone in the area who may have surveillance video cameras active around that time to see if the incident was captured.

No further information was released.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.