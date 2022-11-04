ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing after leaving her home for a Halloween party, according to an APD Facebook post.

Anastacia Leyva was last seen leaving her residence on D Street for a Halloween party at an unknown location. She has not been seen and has not shown up for work since, police said.

“Her family advised this is out of the ordinary and she would never miss work,” police said.

Police did not release Leyva’s age, but they said she is 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds with brown hair. She does not have a cell phone or a car, police said.

Also in Antioch, a 16-year-old girl was reported missing on Thursday. Her name is Eva Medina, and she was last seen near Hillcrest Avenue and Borden Ranch Lane.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Anyone who sees either missing person is asked to call APD at (925) 778-2441.