ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is requesting the public’s help with finding a woman who has been missing since Monday.

Krista Gibson, 52, went missing at about 10:00 a.m. on Monday. She stands 5-foot-6, weighs 100 pounds and has what police described as a “diminished mental capacity.”

Gibson was last seen near the 3500 block of Fairview Drive, and it is unknown what she was wearing at the time. APD said she is known to frequent the area of Sunset Lane and Davison Drive. It is also possible that she is in Rio Vista, which is a city about 15 miles northwest of Antioch.

Anyone with information about Gibson’s whereabouts is asked to call APD at (925) 778-2441.