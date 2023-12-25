(KRON) — Antisemitic and racist graffiti was found on the campus of a middle school in Pleasant Hill, KRON4 has learned. Last week, the campus of Pleasant Hill Middle School was defaced with graffiti that included swastikas and derogatory racial language, including the “n-word,” according to Mt. Diablo Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Adam Clark.

The district is taking these actions “with the utmost seriousness” and has reached out to the Pleasant Hill Police Department, according to Clark.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our foremost concern,” Clark said, “and we unequivocally condemn any form of prejudice, bigotry, or hate.”

Pleasant Hill PD is investigating the incident, according to the district, and working to identify those responsible.

“We are committed to a swift resolution and holding the perpetrators accountable for their actions,” Clark said.

Campuses in the Mt. Diablo USD are currently closed for winter break with no students on-site. However, the district urges “community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities” on school premises to Pleasant Hill PD.

“We are grateful for the support of our Pleasant Hill Middle School community,” said Clark. “Together, we can work towards fostering an inclusive and safe environment for our students.”

The incident at Pleasant Hill Middle School follows a similar incident last week on the campus of a junior high school in Los Altos.