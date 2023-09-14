(KRON) — Several antisemitic and hateful remarks were made during a South San Francisco city council meeting Wednesday night, according to Vice Mayor Mark Nagales.

According to the city’s website, the city council meeting started around 6 p.m.

The remarks were given during public comment and prompted the city council to step off the dais immediately after, the vice mayor said. Following the remarks, the city council reminded the public that South San Francisco is a community that welcomes all.

“Hate does not belong in South San Francisco or anywhere,” said Nagales.