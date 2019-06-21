Anyone with a 510 area code must do this to dial out starting Saturday

Do you have a 510 area code?

If you do, you will have to take a little extra step to dial out your phone calls starting Saturday, June 22.

Anyone with a 510 area code will have to dial 1 plus the area code plus the phone number, according to the California Public Utilities Commission.

If you do not follow this procedure, you’ll hear a recorded message prompting you to hang up and try again.

You are not required to dial 1 if you’re calling 911 or other three-digit numbers like 311 or 411.

It’s all to prepare for the new 341 area code going into effect July 22.

The 341 area code joins the 510 area code in the western parts of Alameda and Contra Costa Counties.

Anyone getting new telephone numbers will be assigned either the 510 or 341 area code depending on availability.

