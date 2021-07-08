Apartment complex shooting in Santa Clara County under investigation

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Police are on scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in Santa Clara County on Thursday morning.

The crime scene unit can be seen gathering evidence at 7 a.m. and police say they will be there for a while.

There is at least one victim, but police did not reveal any further information.

A resident at the Boardwalk Apartments said he was surprised because it’s a very safe neighborhood and there have not been any violent incidents since he has lived there since 2014.

This story will be updated.