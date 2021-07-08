Apartment complex shooting in Santa Clara County under investigation

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Police are on scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in Santa Clara County on Thursday morning.

The crime scene unit can be seen gathering evidence at 7 a.m. and police say they will be there for a while.

There is at least one victim, but police did not reveal any further information.

A resident at the Boardwalk Apartments said he was surprised because it’s a very safe neighborhood and there have not been any violent incidents since he has lived there since 2014.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News