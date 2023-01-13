PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Firefighters in Petaluma responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex Thursday night.

On Thursday at 11:36 p.m., firefighters with the Petaluma Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Graylawn Avenue on a report of a structure fire at an apartment complex.

Responding crews found heavy fire coming from the first-floor covered parking area of a two-story apartment complex.

There were five vehicles on fire, and the fire extended to the exterior of the building and apartments on the second floor, firefighters said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, and there were no reports of injuries to any residents or firefighters.

KRON On is streaming live news now

A total of 15 residents were displaced by the fire, which caused damage estimated at $500,000. The complex was ultimately deemed uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Friday morning.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.